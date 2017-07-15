WWE News: Dean Ambrose talks about how The Shield clicked so well early on and more

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Jul 2017, 05:45 IST

Dean Ambrose recently spoke with the Herald Dispatch in Huntington, West Virginia. They talked about several aspects of Dean’s career including The Shield, the physical toll of being a WWE Superstar, and his “unhinged” persona.

Ambrose began wrestling professionally in 2004 and would make a mark in the indies as Jon Moxley for seven years before signing a developmental deal with the WWE in 2011. Legendary wrestler Les Thatcher would train him at Heartland Association Wrestling in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In regards to being called “unhinged”, Ambrose believes that he’s a sensible person and doesn’t feel “unhinged”. It was a case where Michael Cole would use the phrase on Monday Night Raw and it would stick. Ambrose would go on to say:

“I'm used to it. You know you get labels put on. In the ring, I don't care. I fly by the seat of my pants, do whatever I feel like doing. Don't worry about the consequences.”

When it came to The Shield, Ambrose said that the WWE basically threw them to the wolves, meaning they were thrust into the main event spotlight immediately. Ambrose noted that the group clicked immediately and flew by the seat of their pants on what they would do week to week. He added:

“Three new guys come in and kick the door down. It's very rare three personalities work like that. You could tell we resonate with people.”

When it comes to life on the road and the physical toll it takes, Ambrose said that he feels like crap; however, not bad for doing this for over a decade.

As of late, Ambrose has been feuding with The Miz and now his Miztourage. It is unknown which direction Ambrose will head at SummerSlam, but it could be a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship with Seth Rollins added in.

A possible Shield reunion at SummerSlam has also been rumoured after the events from recent weeks.

