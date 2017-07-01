WWE News: Edge shuts down the possibility of having one more match

Edge retired in 2011, but the fans still want to see him wrestle again.

The Ultimate Opportunist will never grace the squared circle again



What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge went on his show, the E&C Pod of Awesomeness and discussed his early retirement back in 2011. The Hall of Famer said that despite the desire of fans to see him back in a WWE ring, he would never wrestle again due to his injuries.

In case you didn’t know...

Edge wrestled for the WWE for more than 15 years and retired as one of the most decorated champions of all time. During his wrestling career, The Rated R-Superstar became a 4-time WWE Champion, a 7-time World Heavyweight Champion, and would hold every available championship to become the Third Grand Slam Champion.

Edge’s neck injury forced him to retire from professional wrestling in 2011 and ended his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

Edge claimed that fans still asked him whether he would ever get in the ring for one more match, to which he replied that the WWE medical staff had barred him from ever wrestling again.

“I appreciate that people always ask me, ‘oh, so you’re going to come back for one more match, right?’ It’s a huge complement that you want me to come back for one more match; however, it can never, ever happen. The WWE has medically disqualified me from ever wrestling again, so for those listening, that’s the way it is, but I appreciate you wanting more.”

What’s next?

Edge has retired from professional wrestling, but he is still invested in several other endeavours. He hosts E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness with Christian and is also pursuing an acting career. There have also been rumblings about a potential second season of the Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness.

Author’s take

Edge is a legendary wrestler, and he is still missed by a lot of fans, but his days as an active competitor are long gone. However, he still has plenty to offer as an entertainer, and his podcast is very entertaining.

