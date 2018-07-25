WWE News: Entire SmackDown roster missing in the official SummerSlam 2018 poster

How Styles didn't make it to the poster is beyond us!

What’s the story?

With SummerSlam nearing with each passing day, WWE finally released the official poster for the PPV. Surprisingly, no SmackDown superstar features on it which is dominated by four top Raw Superstars.

In case you didn’t know…

The SummerSlam is slowly yet steadily shaping up to be an average card if the reaction is anything to go by. Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley to book another date with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while Ronda Rousey would look win the Raw Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss for the first time.

In what can be termed as the real main event of SummerSlam, AJ Styles will take on Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship. The SmackDown Women’s Championship match will see Carmella put the title on the line against the first-ever SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins will get another crack at the Intercontinental Championship when he takes on Dolph Ziggler. In the last confirmed match for the biggest party of the Summer, Kevin Owens has a chance to pull off a major upset as he will face Braun Strowman with the Money in the Bank case up for grabs.

The Bludgeon Brothers will face either The Usos, The Bar or The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, which will be decided in the coming weeks. And yes, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz will happen; a little patience for the confirmation is all that's needed.

The heart of the matter

The SummerSlam poster features only four superstars, namely – Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey. Check it out below:

While it is weird on WWE's part to leave out top SmackDown stars from the poster despite many matches being confirmed, we’re sure WWE will release a poster with at least Styles and Joe on it. If that doesn’t happen we will know for sure that Vince McMahon still considers SmackDown to be the B-Sho

What’s next?

SummerSlam will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th, 2018 and it promises to be a night full of surprises. However, are you happy with the current match card?

