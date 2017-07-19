WWE News: Former Knockouts Champion reveals Mae Young Classic offer

Did this former TNA star really have a chance?

Will we see this competitor in the tournament?

What’s the story?

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde has spoken out about being offered a spot in the upcoming Mae Young Classic. The multi-woman tournament is set to feature a series of ex-TNA superstars including Marti Belle, Mia Yim and more.

I was considered to partake in the Mae Young Classic. Due to an injury sustained in training, retirement is where I will stay. — TWnation (@TaylorWilde) July 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Wilde, 31, burst onto the scene within the world of professional wrestling back in 2008 when she defeated Awesome Kong of all people to capture the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Following a string of successful defences, the youngster ended up losing the belt back to Kong a few months later, staying with the company for a few years before retiring in early 2011.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Wrestling News, Wilde was considered for the Mae Young Classic before an unfortunate injury in training put her on the shelf.

Wilde will stay retired as a result of the issue, with the first hint of her being involved in the tournament initially coming way back in May when she tweeted out that she had something ‘pretty exciting brewing’ that she would eventually share with her fanbase.

What’s next?

Taylor, who was formally under a deal with the WWE when she was a part of the developmental system, will remain retired for the time being as the Mae Young Classic prepares for its first showing on the WWE Network.

It’s not yet known whether or not Wilde will eventually work with the company at some point in the future following this ordeal.

Author’s take

It’s always a shame to see an injury ruin someone’s big plans to return, and it gives us flashbacks to last year when Shelton Benjamin was set to make his triumphant comeback on SmackDown Live.

Still, many people believe that everything happens for a reason so perhaps this could benefit Taylor Wilde in the long run.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com