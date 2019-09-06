WWE News: Former Lucha Underground star joins Performance Center

WWE Performance Center

Top Mexican star arrives at the WWE Performance Center

It looks like the rumors were true, and former AAA and Lucha Underground star El Hijo del Fantasma is indeed joining WWE.

Earlier today, WWE.com confirmed that Fantasma, who competed in Lucha Underground under the ring name King Cuerno, has joined the Performance Center in Orlando.

"Second-generation luchador Jorge Bolly — better known to ring fans by the aliases El Hijo del Fantasma and King Cuerno — has arrived at the WWE Performance Center," reads the WWE.com announcement.

The WWE announcement acknowledges Bolly's past achievements, noting he is a veteran of both CMLL and AAA in Mexico, and won AAA's Antonio Pena cup in 2017. Additionally, the announcement acknowledges Bolly's trios title wins, and notes he is adept in lucha libre style wrestling, and uses one of the most "daring" tope suicida moves in pro wrestling.

The WWE announcement noted that Bolly is not the only new talent to join the Performance Center, as the company has also signed Edgar Lopez, also from Mexico. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 250 pounds, Lopez played football on the Monterrey Institute of Technology’s Borregos Salvajes squad.

WWE Performance Center acquires nearly a dozen new talents

Fans will most likely remember Fantasma from his days in Lucha Underground as King Cuerno, and while in Lucha Underground Cuerno was a one-time Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Champion. It remains to be seen when Fantasma might make his debut on NXT or main roster television.

Fantasma and Lopez join nine other talents who joined the WWE Performance Center in the last two months, including EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory and former Mae Young Classic competitor Santana Garrett.

