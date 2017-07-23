WWE News: Former writer claims that WWE and WCW wanted to work with OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson almost had a match with Roddy Piper.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

OJ Simpson was almost involved with wrestling

What's the story?

Former creative writer Kevin Eck recently said that WCW and WWE were interested in working with OJ Simpson after he was acquitted of the murder of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

In case you didn't know...

OJ Simpson is a former NFL player who is best known for the highly publicised trial in which he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her companion Ron Goldman.

Later, in 1997, a civil jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown and Goldman; subsequently, the 1973 NFL MVP was ordered to pay $33,500,000 in damages.

However, Simpson's legal troubles didn't end there as he was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery in 2008. The 70-year-old recently returned to the headlines when he was granted parole in Nevada.

The heart of the matter

Eck claims that Vince Russo wanted to pay Simpson a substantial amount of money to take a lie detector test at a WCW pay-per-view event to boost ratings. Even though the outspoken New Yorker was bullish on the idea, the company's higher-ups weren't particularly keen on featuring such a controversial figure on their platform.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Bruce Pritchard said that WWE wanted to promote a match between Simpson and Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 12 in Anaheim, California. Pritchard even said that both Hot Rod and OJ were on board with the idea, but Vince McMahon was forced to scrap the match due to the potential backlash.

What's next?

OJ Simpson was granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board on July 20, 2017. His release date is tentatively set for October 01, 2017.

Author's take

WCW and WWE were always keen to use celebrities to generate exposure and awareness. However, it appears that the fear of mob justice stopped both companies from using a man who has been cast in a very unfavourable light.

