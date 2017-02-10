WWE News: Further update on Ivan Koloff's health

More news on the Russian Bear's health.

Update on “The Russian Bear” and his deteriorating health.

What’s the story?

As first reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is now an update on the health of the former WWWF Champion. More information about Koloff’s condition has become available over the past few days.

Word from his daughter, Rachel Marley is that the former wrestling Superstar is showing signs of liver failure. Rachel started a Go Fund Me for her father earlier this month.

In case you didn’t know...

The heart of the matter

”The Russian Bear” has dealt with liver cancer for a decade, but kept his deteriorating health a secret, continuing to try to work when he could. His health is so bad now that he is unable to work. Koloff was working as a travelling preacher – something he started doing shortly after becoming a born-again Christian in 1995.

He spoke at length about his struggles with alcohol and drugs in his most recent book, Life in the Trenches.

In a recent interview with Mike Mooneyham with the Charleston Post-Courier, Ivan’s wife, Renae said:

“Doctors say this will only get worse as time goes on. There’s really nothing they can do about it except to keep a watch on him.”

Koloff’s condition will likely get worse every day, and the medicines he is being prescribed are only a short term solution, at this point.

His wife also mentioned that Ivan is physically incapable of working or performing marriage ceremonies, which he was able to do as an ordained minister. She also stated that he can no longer sign his own name for autographs and that they have to let him use a stamp to put his signature on photos.

At this point, Koloff’s health has deteriorated so badly that they are opting for quality of life over the use of chemotherapy.

What’s next?

The Go Fund Me that was started by Koloff’s daughter has raised $4,272 of its $30,000 goal in the past seven days. You can visit the page here.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As stated in the previous article on Koloff’s health, it is terribly depressing to hear this news about a man who was once looked at as a vicious, savage heel. We here at Sportskeeda wish Mr Koloff and his family all the best, and we hope for a speedy recovery.

