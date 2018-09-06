Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Huge Championship match announced for Australia's Super Show-Down

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
958   //    06 Sep 2018, 03:17 IST

Charlotte and Becky Lynch will collide in Australia

What's the story?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte will collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Australia's Super Show-Down on October 6th.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Charlotte will collide at Hell in a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Championship after weeks of sneak attacks following Charlotte's win over back at SummerSlam in the triple threat match between Carmella, Charlotte, and Lynch.

The two women weren't even allowed to be in the same arena on SmackDown last night since the animosity between them has reached the point where they have already had a huge brawl and Lynch has set her sights on taking that Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

The Irish Lasskicker will have chances to lift the SmackDown Women's Championship over the next month since she will now face Charlotte in Melbourne, Australia as part of Super Show-Down.

This could also be seen as Charlotte's rematch if Lynch is able to lift the Championship for a second time next weekend. The Super Show-Down card is now looking stacked, but so far it appears that the SmackDown Women's title will be the only female belt on the line Down Under.

What's next?

Lynch and Charlotte will both be in attendance for the final episode of SmackDown ahead of Hell in a Cell and in true WWE style the two women will probably be forced to sign the contract for their match. There were rumors that this match could take place inside Hell in a Cell, but if this is the case then it will definitely be announced on the final SmackDown ahead of one of the most violent pay-per-views of the year.

Do you think Becky Lynch will be able to overcome Charlotte in Australia? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE SmackDown Charlotte Becky Lynch
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
