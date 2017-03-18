WWE News: John Bradshaw Layfield and Ron Simmons will induct Teddy Long into Hall of Fame

Theodore Long will be inducted by the tag team of the APA. Hola, hola, hola!

by Rohit Relan News 18 Mar 2017, 00:20 IST

Long will be inducted by his old friends JBL and Simmons

What’s the story?

Teddy Long is set to take his rightful place in WWE Hall of Fame on 31st March in Orlando, Florida. Recently on WWE.com, it was announced that the longest serving Smackdown General Manager will get inducted by his long-time friends John Layfield and Ron Simmons.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE announced that Teddy Long will be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame alongside Kurt Angle, Rock n Roll Express, Beth Phoenix, Rick Rude, Diamon Dallas Page and Eric Le Grand.

Long served as a referee, a manager and the General Manager of Smackdown.

Theodore Long started as a referee in 1998 and played that role till 2002 before transitioning into a villainous manager. He managed the likes of D’Lo Brown, Rodney Mack, Christopher Nowinski, Rosey and Mark Henry.

Long played the role of guest general manager on few occasions before turning into the permanent general manager of Smackdown

The heart of the matter

Theodore Long remained an authority figure of ECW and Smackdown for more than eight years. He goes down in the history books as the longest serving WWE general manager of all time.

JBL and Simmons have been chosen to induct Long as they are very close to Teddy and often travelled together. JBL said the following to WWE.com about the to-be Hall of Famer:

“Teddy Long is a groundbreaker, he worked his way up from the ring crew to become the manager of one of the greatest tag teams of all time in Doom. He was a referee and became one of the most colorful general managers ever. Teddy Long has done it all. If there’s anybody deserving of going into the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s him.”

JBL also spoke about his group of friends which consisted of Simmons, Long and the 2016 inductee, the Godfather. He further said that he is happy to see that all his friends have been bestowed with the sports entertainment's ultimate honour and joked that he is the only one left.

What’s next?

The Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando on 31st March. It has already been announced that Rick Rude will get inducted by Ricky Steamboat and Kurt Angle will get inducted by John Cena. The Class of 2017 will also make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33.

Author’s take

Teddy Long was famous for putting Superstars in tag team matches and it is fitting that he will get inducted by the legendary tag team of JBL and Ron Simmons. It further makes sense that JBL, the longest reigning WWE Champion in Smackdown history, will induct the longest serving general manager of Smackdown.

Teddy Long is one of the most deserving personalities to go into the Hall of Fame this year. Long had a unique and a colourful personality on screen and used to be a delight to watch. Many fans believed that the Playa's contributions would go unnoticed but WWE proved them wrong by placing Long amongst the immortals of professional wrestling.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com