WWE News: Jeff Hardy speaks about how tough it was to keep his WWE return a secret

The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 and won the RAW Tag Team title.

by nishant.jayaram News 09 Jun 2017, 18:19 IST

The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

In a recent episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, Jeff Hardy revealed that it was very difficult to keep the Hardy Boyz’s return to WWE a secret. In the podcast, Jeff spoke about how he had to lie to a host of people about his future wrestling plans and how he kept his WrestleMania return a secret.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE on April 2nd at WrestleMania 33 and were last-minute additions to the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. They fought against the likes of Cesaro and Sheamus, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and won the WWE Tag Team title for the 7th time in their fabled wrestling history.

The heart of the matter

In the Talk is Jericho podcast, Jeff spoke about how he and his brother, Matt, had to keep mum about their future plans after the expiry of their Ring of Honor contracts.

“We knew that after our contracts expired with that other world, basically, we knew, we’d been through all the deal we had to go through,” said the younger Hardy to Jericho. “We just had to keep it a secret, and that was so hard. Like, that day of WrestleMania, I was lying like crazy! ‘Will we see you tonight?’ ‘No, I’m on the first flight out of here,’” revealed Jeff Hardy, with quotes via WrestlingInc.

Jeff also said that he informed people in the days leading up to WrestleMania that they (the Hardys) would stay with Ring of Honor through the summer.

What’s next?

The Hardyz lost their RAW Tag Team title to Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules, and rumours suggest that both brothers will most likely embark on a singles run in the near future.

Author’s Take

The return of the Hardyz has given new life to the Ra Tag Team title. I, for one, can’t wait to see the brothers compete in singles competition.

