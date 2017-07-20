WWE News: Jim Ross comments on who Brock Lesnar should face next

JR notes down his take on Brock Lesnar's next opponent.

JR thinks that Lesnar should face Strowman next

What’s the story?

In a recent blog post, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said that he would like to see Brock Lesnar face Braun Strowman. The legendary announcer was reacting to the Number one contender’s match that took place on this week’s Monday Night Raw between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

In case you did not know...

Reigns and Joe battled on Raw to determine the new number one contender for the Universal Championship. The match, however, ended in a no-contest when Braun Strowman returned to attack both Superstars.

The heart of the matter

In the blog post, JR said that Braun Strowman could be a good opponent for Brock Lesnar. He tagged the potential match as a ‘high-level contest’ and a ‘compelling’ main event.

He went on to say that Braun seemed like a ‘face’ when we walked away from the ambulance crash that happened a few weeks ago.

“Bottom line, it will be challenging for many fans to truly dislike this huge man. WWE has done a really nice job building Strowman to his current level.” JR wrote.

What’s next?

A Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar match will capture the attention of wrestling fans. WWE is yet to officially announce the number one contender for the Universal Championship at Summerslam. However, they do have a plethora of options before them.

Author’s take

While the prospect of Strowman vs. Lesnar is exciting, Strowman as a ‘babyface’ is a bit hard to digest. On the long run, it might work out, but it should be a slow build. WWE has done a great job with Strowman over the past year, and if they can carry forward this momentum, Strowman can make huge waves when he finally has a showdown with Lesnar.

