Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    WWE News: Jim Ross predicts the next Universal Champion

    Guess who is expected to dethrone the Beast next?

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 10:50 IST
    6.52K

    Good Ol' JR had some very interesting picks
    Good Ol' JR had some very interesting picks

    What's the story?

    Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 and has remained champion since his victory over Goldberg. Many challengers have come and gone, but they've all fallen victim to the Beast Incarnate.

    On the latest edition of The Ross Report, Jim Ross named two men who could become the next Universal Champion. They are Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

    In case you didn't know...

    Most of the wrestling fraternity expected Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar either at WrestleMania 34 or at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Much to their surprise, Lesnar emerged victorious on both of these occasions.

    Brock Lesnar is not expected to be present at Money in the Bank and it is not known who his next challenger will be. Speculation is rife that it could be Seth Rollins, despite the fact that WWE has made it clear that Lesnar won his last encounter under controversial circumstances against Roman Reigns.

    The heart of the matter

    I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for this transcript from Jim Ross' recent podcast:

    [Drew McIntyre] looks great, he sounds great, he's in great condition, he's just getting better and better," said Ross. "He's a big time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt. It's a lay-up; trust me on this one.

    Moreover, he also believed Braun Strowman had the potential to be a top star in WWE. Ross was in favour of a Strowman vs. heel Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 35!

    What's next?

    McIntyre is currently in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler on WWE Raw. It remains to be seen if he will branch off as a singles superstar in the coming weeks. Braun Strowman is one of the Money in the Bank participants.

    Author's take

    I can certainly see both of these men as Universal Champion. I'd really like to see Seth Rollins in the spot, personally speaking.

    This is because he's red-hot right now and has the crowd vehemently on his side!

    Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

    WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Drew McIntyre
    WWE News: Is Pete Dunne eyeing the Universal Championship?
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Event for Brock Lesnar's next...
    RELATED STORY
    Interview: Jim Ross talks Slobberknocker Sessions,...
    RELATED STORY
    5 WWE Superstars who deserve to dethrone Brock Lesnar for...
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Next opponent for Brock Lesnar...
    RELATED STORY
    6 Reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Brock Lesnar for...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons to believe that Seth Rollins will defeat Brock...
    RELATED STORY
    5 ways in which WWE can improve Monday Night Raw and...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Jim Ross reveals his biggest regret from The...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Finn Balor is coming for the Universal...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...