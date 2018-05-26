WWE News: Jim Ross predicts the next Universal Champion

Guess who is expected to dethrone the Beast next?

Good Ol' JR had some very interesting picks

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 and has remained champion since his victory over Goldberg. Many challengers have come and gone, but they've all fallen victim to the Beast Incarnate.

On the latest edition of The Ross Report, Jim Ross named two men who could become the next Universal Champion. They are Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

Most of the wrestling fraternity expected Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar either at WrestleMania 34 or at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Much to their surprise, Lesnar emerged victorious on both of these occasions.

Brock Lesnar is not expected to be present at Money in the Bank and it is not known who his next challenger will be. Speculation is rife that it could be Seth Rollins, despite the fact that WWE has made it clear that Lesnar won his last encounter under controversial circumstances against Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for this transcript from Jim Ross' recent podcast:

[Drew McIntyre] looks great, he sounds great, he's in great condition, he's just getting better and better," said Ross. "He's a big time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt. It's a lay-up; trust me on this one.

Moreover, he also believed Braun Strowman had the potential to be a top star in WWE. Ross was in favour of a Strowman vs. heel Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 35!

What's next?

McIntyre is currently in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler on WWE Raw. It remains to be seen if he will branch off as a singles superstar in the coming weeks. Braun Strowman is one of the Money in the Bank participants.

Author's take

I can certainly see both of these men as Universal Champion. I'd really like to see Seth Rollins in the spot, personally speaking.

This is because he's red-hot right now and has the crowd vehemently on his side!

