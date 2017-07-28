WWE News: Jim Ross shares his thoughts on the Summerslam 2017 main event

Good Ol' JR weighed in with his insights and immense wisdom.

by Riju Dasgupta News 28 Jul 2017, 14:17 IST

Jim Ross was very much in favour of such a match!

What's the story?

This week it was announced that Brock Lesnar would be defending his Universal Championship for only the second time on pay-per-view, in a Fatal 4-Way match against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. Former WWE announcer JR weighed in on the match through his blog, and we bring you his quotes via WrestlingInc.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe were inserted into a singles match to determine the number 1 contender for the Universal Championship at Summerslam, but the match was disrupted by Braun Strowman. In the aftermath of the chaos, Kurt Angle booked a Fatal 4-Way match for Summerslam in Brooklyn.

The heart of the matter

This is what Ross had to say about the big Fatal 4-Way match:

"Love the booking of the SummerSlam main event featuring a four-way with Lesnar, Reigns, Strowman, and Joe. As a fan, I'm curious as to how it would play out if the four-way featured elimination rules? Nonetheless, is there a way for this match to be so well executed that every man in the match enhances their TV personas to some degree no matter the outcome? Absolutely."

Ross obviously wants every single man in this contest to emerge as a genuine Superstar at the conclusion of this big match. This is the best case scenario if WWE gets its booking right.

What's next?

There's a three-way contest on the next episode of Raw, featuring every single man in this match except the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast Incarnate has been advertised for that show, so expect him to play a part in the finish of this match.

Author's take

To be honest, only these 4 men feel like actual Superstars on the entire WWE roster. They have been protected, and they, therefore, feel special. We're sure the Summerslam match will be great and so will the match next week, leading up to Summerslam. If only the other names on the roster are protected as much as these men, the results would be splendid for the future of the brand.

