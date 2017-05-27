WWE News: Jinder Mahal gets a hero's welcome at Nutrition Solutions

JInder Mahal returns to the place where his road to redemption started.

by Prityush Haldar News 27 May 2017, 12:19 IST

Jinder Mahal has been the focus point of wrestling fans the world over after claiming the WWE Championship

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke to CBS about how Nutrition Solutions helped him change his life. He said that he was overwhelmed by the rousing welcome that he received when he returned to Nutrition Solutions to pick up his prep meals with the WWE Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal created history when he became the 50th WWE Champion in the history of the company. Jinder beat Randy Orton at WWE Backlash this past Sunday to win the WWE Championship while the Allstate Arena in Chicago looked on in shock and amazement.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal spent time with the staff at Nutrition Solutions. They clicked selfies and spoke for a while. The WWE Champion then took off with his meals. The staff at Nutrition Solutions seemed to be very proud of Jinder’s accomplishments.

#WWE Champ Jinder Mahal is greeted with an ovation while picking up his Meal Prep! @TheVarble #WWEPikeville pic.twitter.com/hZ9CgXJI8e — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 26, 2017

During the interview with CBS Sports Jinder revealed that Nutrition Solutions helped him a lot at a point in his life when he had hit rock bottom. Jinder revealed that he had stopped working out and was drinking a lot. But decided to stop one day he and go for the Nutrition Solutions meal prep and started training again.

What’s next?

This past Tuesday on Smackdown LIVE, Shane McMahon announced that Jinder would be defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a rematch of their Backlash encounter at Money in the Bank. The pay per view is scheduled for June 18 from Randy’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Author's take

Jinder Mahal is the exemplification of hard work paying off in the long run. A large number of fans may not approve of the fact he is the WWE Champion, but there is no denying the fact that he has improved his body, and in-ring work by leaps and bounds.

The future looks bright for the Modern Day Maharajah as the next big heel in the company if he continues to generate the same amount of heat that he has done in the past few weeks.

