WWE News: Jinder Mahal says he receives no special treatment with drug test

What did the WWE Champion have to say regarding his improved physique?

The Maharaja’s physique has improved tremendously these past few months



What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has drastically changed his physique over the past few months and this has caused many fans to speculate the cause of his metamorphosis. Mahal attempted to put these concerns to rest when he was recently interviewed by the Times of India and said he was tested like everyone else in the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Mahal returned to the WWE in fall 2016 and his physique was about the same as his initial run with the company which began in 2010. Over the next couple of months, Mahal would become a lot more muscular and would look like more of an imposing figure.

Mahal’s definitely put some muscle on these past few years

However, this massive change caused many fans to speculate. Many have accused Mahal of using steroids to enhance his looks and point to the acne on his back as a sign.

The heart of the matter

Mahal told the Times of India that despite the criticism, the only source of his newfound look was his dieting and hard work in the gym.

“I don’t know what kind of criticism that was. I worked hard in the gym a lot. All the WWE talents are drug tested by a third-party agency and I have been tested multiple times and never had an issue, so you know my transformation is all diet, all hard work.”

Mahal would also discuss how he receives no special treatment and emphasised that his looks are the fruits of his athleticism.

“I am a tested athlete like every other WWE wrestler. I have no special privilege; nothing like that. I look like an athlete, I perform like an athlete, I carry myself like an athlete and WWE was not hesitant to put me in a WWE title match.”

What’s next?

Despite Mahal shooting down these rumours previously, fans have continued to speculate regarding his muscular look. Rumours tend to run rampant when it comes to professional wrestling fans, so Mahal may have to deal with this for the rest of his career.

Author’s take

It’s somewhat understandable that fans accuse Mahal of steroids especially when you consider the history of steroids in professional wrestlers. However, the fact remains that he doesn’t even have one wellness policy violation to his name. So, with no evidence and nothing but speculation running rampant, fans will have to take the Maharaja at his word.

