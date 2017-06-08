WWE News: John Cena comments on why he buries younger talent

The Leader of the Cenation finally accepts the culpability for hindering the upcoming superstars.

08 Jun 2017

John Cena is the biggest superstar on the WWE roster

We have heard a plethora of stories about how a young guy was going to be given a massive push until the 'Face That Runs The Place', John Cena intervened. The speculated list of the upcoming talents who could have reached the pinnacle of sports-entertainment long ago if they would not have crossed the paths with the Leader of Cenation ranges from Rusev and Damien Sandow to the whole of the Nexus.

In a recent sit down with TheWrap, Cena discussed the ideology and the thought process that helps him deliver stellar television content week after week as well as its side effects which include novices getting beaten by him on big occasions.

John Cena has long been accused of hindering younger talent from reaching the unscaled heights by refusing to lay down in front of them on multiple occasions.

In January of this year, Ryback went on a rant holding John Cena responsible for ending Alex Riley’s career and ‘burying’ the stable which consisted of the talents from Season 1 of NXT knows as the Nexus.

Even the former WWE superstar Justin Gabriel claimed that it was indeed John Cena who was responsible for Nexus’ defeat at 2010 Summerslam.

Bray Wyatt and Rusev are two more names who were defeated early in their career by Cena at two separate Wrestlemanias.Both the superstars took a considerable amount of time to rebuild their momentum following their losses.

Whilst discussing his program with The Miz before this year’s WrestleMania, John Cena said:

“Every single opponent that I have, if they don’t realize that I give them free range to throw their best punch — and just know that I’m going to punch back — I openly let that be known. I just think it’s something that goes vastly overlooked.”

Cena also said that few of the WWE storylines don’t provide the creative freedom to the superstars to bring everything to the table and deliver the best punch in their arsenal at their opponent. He says that this is the reason why he ‘buries’ talent as he allows the rookies to do whatever they deem right with him but they fail to carry the synonymous attitude to their next feud.

“This is why I have the reputation of quote-unquote “burying younger talent,” because I will let them do whatever they want with me — and then after they get done, they’re not as motivated. So, it’s not that I sink their ship, it’s that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I’m on to the next person, [to] whom I say, “Hey man, bring your best punch and I’m gonna punch back” — and they don’t take that attitude beyond me.”

John Cena can be currently seen on the television hosting the second season of The American Grit. The Leader of Cenation is scheduled to make a comeback on July 4th edition of SmackDown LIVE.

Though John Cena is held accountable for robbing the limelight from a number of talents, it should not be forgotten that he has also paved the way for numerous superstars such as Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and CM Punk.

At Elimination Chamber and one of the SmackDown episodes before WrestleMania this year, Cena persuaded the creative to allow Bray Wyatt to pin him clean to provide him with substantial momentum heading into the WWE Title feud at WrestleMania.

With all due respect, his opinion seems a little vague to me but I certainly believe that the present day John Cena won’t hesitate in putting over a younger talent if he is asked.