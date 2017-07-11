WWE News: John Cena on who would win if he fought The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Cena's talents are never ending as is evidenced by this latest video.

Could this match be possible in the future?

In a video posted on GQ, WWE Superstar John Cena went undercover on many different forms of social media, which led to some amusing results. Cena is set to face off against his old nemesis Rusev in a Flag match at the upcoming Battleground pay-per-view.

Cena has made a number of media appearances during his time away from WWE since WrestleMania 33, as is the nature of his current role.

The 40-year-old is beginning to transition into becoming a part-time performer and whilst there’s nothing wrong with that, it has certainly earned him some criticism from the more hardcore members of the WWE Universe.

In the video, Cena is shown logging into several forms of social media, including Twitter and Reddit, giving his opinions on several different issues.

In one of the topics of discussion in the video, John Cena addresses the question from a fan asking him if The Undertaker and John Cena had a match at WrestleMania, who would be more likely to win that bout? Cena promptly replies that he has never had a match with the Deadman at WrestleMania but he is certain that if they did, he would definitely win.

Big names such as Ice Cube and Nick Offerman have engaged in the same exercise in the past, and it almost always provides fans with some fascinating viewing material.

It’s likely that this video will continue to get more and more attention, which could, in turn, lead to Cena making more appearances outside of the squared circle.

In terms of his in-ring status, however, Big Match John is set to continue the build to his Flag match against Rusev at Battleground. The 16-time World Champion’s SummerSlam opponent is not yet known.

It’s great to see Cena doing these kinds of things because it shows just how far into the mainstream he is continuing to take WWE. People can talk all they want about his part-time position, but at the end of the day it all links back to promoting the company and that’s something that Cena is better at than almost anyone.