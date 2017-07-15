WWE News: John Cena performs manscaping for 30 minutes every day

You can't see him. Nor can you see the hair on his body.

by Riju Dasgupta News 15 Jul 2017, 05:49 IST

Cena’s body is as clean the pinfalls on his opponents

What’s the story?

Amp 103.7 recently published certain highlights from an interview John Cena had conducted with People Magazine. During the course of the interview, John Cena revealed his personal grooming habits and admitted that he spent as much as 30 minutes every day to eliminate every single hair from his chiselled body.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena has been the face of the WWE for well over a decade now. At present, he is as active outside WWE, in Hollywood, and at award shows, as he is inside the squared circle.

One of the most recognisable figures from the world of wrestling, he has transcended the ring and moved into the domain of popular culture with several acting roles, memes and popular catch phrases. What you didn't know is that he is also hairless from the ears down.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, John Cena mentioned that because of the high surface area of his body, manscaping takes a lot of shaving cream and a very good razor. He also rated himself a solid 7 ½ out of 10, with regard to his personal grooming. He revealed the reason he spends 30 minutes on himself as well:

“I got into bodybuilding at a young age, when I was like 15 or 16. It’s something that I started, and the first time you man-scape yourself and it starts to grow back, it is so uncomfortable, so I just kept doing it. If I’m pretty, pretty quick with it, I’d say it takes a half hour, but sometimes it’s probably an hour.”

So now you know the most intimate details of John Cena's personal hygiene and habits. Thank us later.

What’s next?

We expect John Cena to continue to keep himself spick and span with regard to personal hygiene. We shall constantly bring you updates with regard to this situation, in case you let us know about your interest in the matter, in the comments.

Author's note

Since it is almost impossible to comment on this matter, here is a joke for you. Why does John Cena not have any children? Because he does not believe in having an heir. On that note, we take our leave.