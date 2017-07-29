WWE News: John Cena taunts Shinsuke Nakamura on Instagram

Or was Cena posting the violin out of respect?

by Jeremy Bennett News 29 Jul 2017, 02:54 IST

We will see a dream match on Smackdown Live next week

What's the story?

For the first time ever, John Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live next week. The winner will become the #1 contender and face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has a history of teasing the WWE Universe through his Instagram account. He'll post pictures all the time with no captions so we have to leave it to our imagination what Cena is thinking.

He's posted pictures of AJ Styles (before he signed with the WWE) and Kenny Omega, teasing that they're on their way. With AJ Styles it was true; while with Omega, it remains to be seen.

Last week, he posted the following on Instagram, clearly mocking Rusev...

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

The heart of the matter

This time Cena would direct his latest cryptic post on Instagram to his opponent next week on Smackdown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura. Take a look at the post below...

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

As with most of Cena's Instagram posts, there are a lot of questions surrounding the one directed at Nakamura. Is he sending a message that violins are going to play for Nakamura after Cena beats him or is he posting this out of respect to one of the greatest pro wrestlers today?

What's next?

The next episode of Smackdown Live is just around the corner this Tuesday, and it will be an explosive one. Not only will we get Nakamura v. Cena, but we will also get Kevin Owens invoking his rematch clause for the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles.

Author's take

I'm torn on my opinion of the meaning of this Instagram post, but I think I'm going to learn more towards the respectful side. This match is a big deal, and while I'm surprised their first match-up isn't on a pay per view, I'm looking forward to it the same. I have a good feeling that this match won't have a finish thanks to Baron Corbin or maybe someone else.