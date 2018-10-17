WWE News: John Cena Tells The Truth About His WWE Future

Cena had much to say about his future

What's the story?

Cena has been the bedrock for WWE, the face of the company as it went from the Ruthless Aggression to the PG era. At this point in his career, while he still makes special appearances, John Cena has become a legitimate movie star and begun an alternative career in Hollywood.

Cena caught up with Adam's Apple and spoke about his WWE future. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena's last appearance was at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. He teamed up with Lashley to pick up a massive win over Kevin Owens and Elias using his brand new finisher- the 6th move of doom.

He is the only superstar who did not have to qualify for the WWE World Cup. He will be a part of the proceedings at Crown Jewel. It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the legend.

The heart of the matter

John Cena revealed why he's only working a limited schedule these days, during the course of his interview:

I’m old guys. I’m old. I’m 41 and performing 310 times a year isn’t what’s best for my overall health. I wanna be able to run the streets at 80 instead of hobbling around. I’m at a point in my life where I need to think long-term.

So does this mean that his WWE career is coming to an end at long last? John Cena put an end to his speculation by saying that he will never leave WWE:

That doesn’t mean I’m leaving the WWE. I’ll never leave the WWE, it’s my home. But I have to think about long-term health and right now this is probably the best play for me.

What's next?

Expect John Cena to be a part-time performer at the bigger WWE events. Cena isn't walking away from wrestling any time soon. You just can't see him every week.

Whom do you want to see Cena face at WrestleMania 35? Let us know in the comments.

