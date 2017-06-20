WWE News: John Cena's American Grit continues to get low ratings

John Cena's reality show doesn't seem to be doing too well.

American Grit continues to flounder

What’s the story?

The Fox reality show American Grit, which is hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, is still getting low ratings. The numbers for the second episode of the show are in and according to them, the show was the “second least watched show” of the night.

In case you didn’t know...

American Grit is a reality show in its’ second season that has John Cena as its host. The first season of the show aired in 2016, and it was subsequently renewed for a second season upon its’ conclusion.

The show features participants from different walks of life who compete against each other in a series of challenges to decide the ultimate winner. The second season began airing on 11th June 2017.

John Cena, who is the host of the show, took a hiatus from the WWE after his WrestleMania 33 appearance to film the show’s episodes.

The heart of the matter

The first episode of the second season of American Grit titled “Find Your Grit” aired on 11th June 2017 and only pulled in 1,120,000 viewers. On the contrary, the second episode “Cena does the dishes” did happen to see a rise in viewers, with the total number rising to 1.76 Million.

The show did a 0.5 rating amongst viewers aged between 18 to 49. However, it was one of the worst performing shows of the night, drawing the second-lowest numbers only edging past a repeat episode of Family Guy.

If the show continues to do poorly in the ratings, it may not get renewed for a third season.

What’s next?

John Cena will return to SmackDown LIVE on the 4th July 2017 edition of the show. The next episode of American Grit, titled “Liar, Liar” will air on the 25th of June on Fox.

Author’s take

Despite Cena’s promotion of the show as well as all the efforts put in by Fox, the show doesn’t seem to be doing too well. However, it was renewed for a second season, so the network must have seen something in it.

For Cena’s sake, let’s hope that the ratings improve so that his efforts don't go in vain.

