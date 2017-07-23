WWE News: Kevin Owens gives a heartwarming response to a child in hospital

Owens showcased his soft side in a recent Twitter exchange.

Owens sent out a heartwarming message to his fan

What’s the story?

Former WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens lightened up the day of a child who was hospitalised by sending her a heartwarming message on Twitter. Owens did so by responding to a tweet which had the picture of the child.

She's trying to be brave as she waits for stitches in her forehead. She told me she knows @FightOwensFight wouldn't cry so she won't either. pic.twitter.com/PDp3sFJjw9 — April Ryley (@AprilandPJ) July 20, 2017

Please tell her I send my best and I hope she's feeling better! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 22, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens is known to be a great family man. A father of two, KO often posts pictures with his family on Twitter. Along with this, he is also known for keeping kayfabe on Twitter and being a heel. This makes his tweet even more special.

The heart of the matter

Owens was tagged in a tweet which had the photo of the little girl and how she was trying to be brave while getting stitches as you can see above. Though Owens is known for his tongue in cheek tweets, this proved to be a class act. It once again showcases that Owens is a true family man outside the squared circle.

What’s Next?

Instances like this showcase how influential professional wrestlers can be. Owens will be back to his usual shenanigans in just a matter of time, but he deserves respect for taking the time to make someone feel special.

Author’s take

As mentioned in the last part, such stories are always heart-warming to write and read. It reminds us that the larger than life characters in professional wrestling are red blooded human beings, just like the rest of us.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com