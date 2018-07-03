Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals which brand he prefers between Raw and SmackDown 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.07K   //    03 Jul 2018, 21:20 IST

Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Argus Leader, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens revealed his favorite brand between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and which brand he currently prefers to stick with.

In case you didn’t know...

Prior to being drafted to the red brand of Monday Night Raw as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, ‘The Prizefighter’ Kevin Owens was one of the focal points on SmackDown Live, where he alongside his best friend Sami Zayn were engaged in a heated and intense rivalry against Shane McMahon and the returning Daniel Bryan.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

During his previous stint with SD Live, Owens was in possession of the WWE United States Championship and also adopted a new moniker billed as The Face of America, however, after a lengthy US Title feud with AJ Styles, Owens subsequently dropped both his gimmick and his pursuit for the US Championship.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Argus Leader, Kevin Owens revealed that he certainly does tend to have a preference between the red brand of Raw and the blue brand of SmackDown Live and as per Owens, he claimed that Monday Night Raw is definitely the place for him.

According to Owens, he claimed that he definitely feels a lot happier on Raw, where he is apparently much better than he actually was on SmackDown Live and it is also pretty obvious that ‘The Prizefighter’ would have the red brand as his home. (H/T: Still Real To Us)

“I absolutely have a preference; I would much rather be on RAW. I’m a lot happier on RAW. I actually can’t overthink how much better I think I am on RAW than I was on Smackdown. And I don’t really know the reason why that is. I feel like I look more at home here, and I feel like I look like I belong here. It’s pretty obvious that RAW’s the place for me.”

What’s next?

Kevin Owens is currently engaged in a feud against ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman and the two men could very well compete in a one-on-one match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

WWE Raw Kevin Owens
5 Things that can happen in the Braun Strowman - Kevin...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Backstage footage of Kevin Owens after emerging...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens announced for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins responds to Kevin Owens' challenge...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Details about Kevin Owens' contract with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (2 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: James Ellsworth reveals how he received a match...
RELATED STORY
5 things RAW does better than Smackdown Live
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon doesn't like about Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us