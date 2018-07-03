WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals which brand he prefers between Raw and SmackDown

Kevin Owens

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Argus Leader, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens revealed his favorite brand between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and which brand he currently prefers to stick with.

In case you didn’t know...

Prior to being drafted to the red brand of Monday Night Raw as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, ‘The Prizefighter’ Kevin Owens was one of the focal points on SmackDown Live, where he alongside his best friend Sami Zayn were engaged in a heated and intense rivalry against Shane McMahon and the returning Daniel Bryan.

During his previous stint with SD Live, Owens was in possession of the WWE United States Championship and also adopted a new moniker billed as The Face of America, however, after a lengthy US Title feud with AJ Styles, Owens subsequently dropped both his gimmick and his pursuit for the US Championship.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Argus Leader, Kevin Owens revealed that he certainly does tend to have a preference between the red brand of Raw and the blue brand of SmackDown Live and as per Owens, he claimed that Monday Night Raw is definitely the place for him.

According to Owens, he claimed that he definitely feels a lot happier on Raw, where he is apparently much better than he actually was on SmackDown Live and it is also pretty obvious that ‘The Prizefighter’ would have the red brand as his home. (H/T: Still Real To Us)

“I absolutely have a preference; I would much rather be on RAW. I’m a lot happier on RAW. I actually can’t overthink how much better I think I am on RAW than I was on Smackdown. And I don’t really know the reason why that is. I feel like I look more at home here, and I feel like I look like I belong here. It’s pretty obvious that RAW’s the place for me.”

What’s next?

Kevin Owens is currently engaged in a feud against ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman and the two men could very well compete in a one-on-one match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.