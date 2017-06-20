Kevin Owens injury update: US Champion still expected to appear on SmackDown this week

Despite Owens taking some big bumps at Money in the Bank, the Prizefighter won't be missing TV.

Though he may be banged up, the US Champion will tough it out

What’s the story?

SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens was reported to be injured following the Men’s Money in the Bank match, but it appears the alleged injury isn’t that serious. Wrestle Zone reports that the United States Champion is still scheduled to appear on SmackDown Live this week.

In case you didn’t know

Owens competed against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match last night. Since his arrival in the WWE, Owens has competed in two Money in the Bank matches but has been unsuccessful in each encounter.

Owens has competed in four ladder matches since his arrival in NXT but has yet to win one.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that Owens was injured during the course of the Money in the Bank match when Sami Zayn threw Owens off of the ladder and he landed on his hip and leg. However, according to Wrestle Zone, The Prizefighter’s injury isn’t serious enough to force him to miss SmackDown tomorrow.

What’s next?

With the world championship opportunity now out of his reach, Owens will more than likely resume his championship duties and look to defend his United States title at the next SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view, Battleground.

Styles was Owens’ last challenger for the United States Championship, but he could also go on to challenge Zayn or Nakamura at the next pay-per-view.

Author’s take

It’s great to hear that the New Face of America didn’t sustain any serious injuries at Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Owens took a lot of hard-hitting bumps during the match so it wouldn’t be shocking to hear that he was a bit too banged up.

Despite his injuries, the Prizefighter seems to be toughing it out and that’s great news for SmackDown Live. Hopefully, Owens’ next challenger is revealed during tomorrow’s show.

