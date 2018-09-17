WWE News: Kofi Kingston closing in on huge WWE record

Kofi Kingston is about to put his name in the history books once again

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston has been part of WWE now for more than a decade and along the way, he has picked up a number of Championships. The former United States Champion has now reached the point where he is closing in on one of the biggest records in WWE when it comes to his most recent title reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Kingston is a current Tag Team Champion alongside Xavier Woods and Big E and the trio made history back in 2016 when they became the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, after being able to beat Demolition's long-standing record.

The former Champion has been part of a number of tag teams over the years, including Air Boom with Evan Bourne, his alliance with R-Truth, his Tag Team Championship reign with CM Punk and of course his current run as part of The New Day.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston has become the king of Tag Team wrestling over the years, which is why he is now closing in on Billy Gunn's long-standing record as the longest reigning Tag Team Champion in WWE history.

According to a post on Reddit, Gunn's record is at 953 days, whilst The New Day's win over Rusev Day last night at Hell in a Cell lifted Kofi up to 946 days. Kingston is now just a week away from not only breaking the record but also becoming the only star to be part of the longest reigning tag team as well as being the longest reigning Champion alone.

What's next?

The New Day defend their Tag Team Championships against The Bar in Australia on October 6th, which means that if Kingston, Woods and Big E don't defend their titles until then, Kingston will have broken the record.

Is Kofi Kingston the best tag team wrestler in WWE history? Have your say in the comments section below...