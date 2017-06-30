WWE News: Kurt Angle is the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18

Kurt Angle is going to be an integral part of WWE 2K18.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 01:29 IST

Kurt Angle is the pre-order bonus character for WWE 2K18

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has confirmed that he is going to be the pre-order bonus character for WWE 2K18.

It's damn true!!!! Your Olympic Hero is the pre order bonus for WWE 2K18. #ImBack pic.twitter.com/skQEUeNV13 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 29, 2017

On June 29, 2017, 2K released a trailer which revealed that Seth Rollins was going to be the cover star for WWE 2K18. It was at that point when the speculation about Angle being made the pre-order bonus character started to intensify.

Video Game publishers generally covet pre-order sales, and 2K have incentivised wrestling fans to pre-order their WWE games by using legends such as Ultimate Warrior, Sting and Goldberg as bonuses.

Since Kurt Angle just returned to the world’s largest wrestling promotion and there aren’t too many more legends to work with in this capacity, this news hardly comes as a surprise.

WWE 2K18 is tentatively set for a worldwide release on October 17, 2017. Customers who pre-order could get early access to the game.

Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on a full-time basis on the night after WrestleMania and is still a very relevant name in the world of professional wrestling. He is also expected to start a program with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, so it’s safe to say that he won’t fade from prominence anytime soon.

