WWE News: Kurt Angle spotted arriving at the Smackdown Live arena

Kurt to be on Smackdown Live tonight?

Olympic Gold Medalist and Future WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle

It has been reported by Wrestling News Source that several fans have apparently spotted Kurt Angle arriving at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this afternoon. The PPG Paints Arena is host to Smackdown! Live tonight.

As is the norm with WWE events, fans were lined up waiting to see their favourite superstars arrive into the arena. The report indicates that some of those fans have reported that they witnessed Kurt Angle arriving into the arena.

Kurt is the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class and he was a vital part of the success that the Smackdown brand had during the original brand split. A clip from an interview that Angle did with Corey Graves aired during Bring It To the Table last night on the WWE Network.

It is unknown at this time if Angle will be making an appearance on-camera during the show or if he’ll participate in some sort of dark segment for the live crowd before or after the show is taped. Angle appearing on WWE television would be huge, and the PPG Paints Arena would likely need a new roof.

Kurt is from Pittsburgh, so he may just be visiting backstage. We’ll keep you updated on this story if there are further developments.