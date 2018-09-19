WWE News: Matt Hardy gives update on his home after Hurricane Florence

Matt at the Hardy compound.

What's the story?

Recently retired WWE superstar 'Woken' Matt Hardy has given an update on the damage to his home after Hurricane Florence hit the United States.

In case you didn't know

Matt Hardy debuted in the WWF alongside his brother Jeff, appearing as door openers during the 1995 King of The Ring.

The pair later worked as enhancement talent, before gaining stardom in the Attitude Era, working with other iconic teams such as the Acolytes, Edge and Christian, and the Dudley Boyz.

After splitting in 2002, Matt joined SmackDown, capturing the Cruiserweight championship in 2003, and capturing the United States and ECW Championships in 2008.

Matt and Jeff returned to the company last year, but Matt retired last week, after wrestling had left his pelvis fusing to his spine.

Hurricane Florence hit the eastern United States earlier this month, and is one of several Hurricanes to hit the country recently.

Last year, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, killing nearly 3,000 citizens and leaving almost half the population of the area without power.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet, the former RAW Tag Team and ECW Champion thanked all the fans who had shown concern for him and his family during the Hurricane.

To everyone who has checked on us, my family is safe following the hurricane. The Hardy Compound is badly flooded & we’re nonstop working to dry out & salvage what we can. Thanks you for checking on us & asking about our safety & the condition of our property. We appreciate it.

What's next?

Since retiring, Hardy has been shadowing WWE producers backstage, and is expected to become a producer himself of matches, in the near future.

You can donate to help people affected by Hurricane Florence by donating to the American Red Cross here.

