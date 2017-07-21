WWE News: Matt Hardy teases return to old gimmick

Matt Hardy has posted an old-school 'Matt Fact' on Twitter.

What’s the story?

Earlier yesterday, Matt Hardy teased the return of an old gimmick of his by posting an old-school “Matt Fact” on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since the Hardys returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33, the Broken gimmick has been teased a few times.

And every time there is a tease, some setback or another manages to derails the use of the gimmick on WWE. Until now, it felt like they were leading us on, although the Hardys have no control over the actions of Anthem Sports & Entertainment in regards to the case.

The heart of the matter

As already established in his latest tweet, Matt Hardy has posted a ‘Matt Fact’, just like from his Version 1 days. Here is the tweet:

MATT FACT



Matt has wrestled on every continent except Antarctica. pic.twitter.com/qEYooWUAWJ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 20, 2017

Matt has sported various gimmicks through his career - from being in Team Xtreme to Broken Matt, his gimmicks have literally traversed through space and time. This has allowed in creating a captivating story for his legion of fans.

The Superstar is probably the best example of the evolution of a WWE career we will ever see in professional wrestling. And at this point, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

What’s next?

We will have to wait and see what gimmick - if he does that is - Matt takes on in the coming weeks.

If the legal kerfuffle about the Broken gimmick is not resolved in the near future, WWE could well go back to one of his old gimmicks.

Author’s take

As the fans yearn to see the Broken gimmick, Matt’s decision to post in the vein of such an older throwback has surely got us excited.

Excitement aside, the post is indeed a pretty impressive factoid. When you think about it, the company can actually go back to the Version 1 gimmick, because, well, they own it and that would be awesome.