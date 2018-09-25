WWE News: Matt Hardy teases the return of the Broken Universe despite being "retired"

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 792 // 25 Sep 2018, 02:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hardy could be opening up the Broken Universe to his brother

What's the story?

Matt Hardy seemingly retired from wrestling following his loss to the B-Team at Extreme Rules back in July, since the former Champion has been struggling with a recurring back injury. Despite that, he seems to be opening up the doors for the rest of WWE to now use the Broken Universe.

In case you don't know...

The Broken Universe has never fully been used in WWE, but it was used as part of the Ultimate Deletion between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt a few months ago. When Hardy was in TNA he and his brother Jeff Hardy created the Broken Universe and broke a number of records when the two men collided in the Final Deletion.

Hardy was forced to seemingly "retire" from WWE a few weeks ago when it was revealed that his spine was fusing to his pelvis and causing him a number of issues, the former Champion worked backstage in WWE for a while, but reportedly made the decision to step away a few weeks ago when his injury became much worse.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy hasn't commented publically on his retirement, with many sources stating that Hardy told a fan at a recent live event that it was his last match. The former Champion has posted a number of cryptic updates but is yet to officially retire from the company.

Recently he updated the following on Twitter where he seemingly is hinting that the Broken Universe is still open for business despite the fact that he can't wrestle anymore.

#SenorBenjamin, I need you to prepare The Dome of DELETION & The Hardy Compound for.... CELEBRATION!#HouseHardy is expecting guests in the near future..



And also prepare the Battlefield for MASSACRE.. if needed.



The #BROKEN Universe is ALIVE.. YEEAAAAAASSSSSS!!! pic.twitter.com/CLMKMtVtpV — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 23, 2018

What's next?

Could there be another WWE feud that is heading towards the Broken Universe? Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton didn't end their feud at Hell in a Cell, so they could be a good shout to take their feud into their House of Horrors.

Do you think Matt Hardy will return to the ring in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...