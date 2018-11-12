WWE News: Matt Hardy To Drive Pace Car at ISM Raceway

"Woken" Matt Hardy

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar and Producer Matt Hardy will be participating at ISM Raceway’s Opening Weekend celebration Sunday, November 11th. Matt Hardy will be leading the field to the green flag in a Toyota Camry Official Pace Car.

In case you didn’t know…

Matt Hardy is a former multi-time Tag Team Champion, United States, ECW Champion, Cruiserweight, European and Hardcore Champion. He is also the 2018 winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Matt Hardy has been teasing retirement from professional wrestling due to nagging injuries. Matt is an avid racing fan, making his participation with ISM more special. Matt Hardy wrestled his last match (to date) on WWE television in a losing effort with Bray Wyatt, as they lost to The Revival on the July 30th, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW. Matt Hardy has been off WWE television since that time. He seemingly announced his retirement on Twitter on September 15th, 2018.

[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] It's time for me to go home.. To be a father and a husband. I did so much more than I ever imagined I would do in this industry. Thanks for making this incredible journey with me, ladies and gentlemen. I love you all. https://t.co/xGbm8bKSQD — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2018

The heart of the matter

As reported by ESPN. Matt Hardy’s championship reigns, inspiration and competitive spirit making him the perfect candidate for Opening Weekend at ISM Raceway.

Matt Hardy commented on the experience: “Being part of Opening Weekend for the new ISM Raceway is such an exciting experience and

I’m honored to race around the track with some of the best in the sport to kick off the Cam-Am 500.”.

What’s next?

Matt Hardy has been teasing his retirement from pro wrestling. He did make a return to the WWE ring in Madrid, Spain on November 2nd during a locker room brawl inside the ring, although not officially in a full-blown wrestling capacity. Matt Hardy is now a producer/agent for WWE. Hardy will also be participating in the Royal Rumble weekend festivities beginning on Friday January 25th through January 27th, 2019 for several local community outreach programs, rallies and hospital visits.