×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Matt Hardy To Drive Pace Car at ISM Raceway

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12 Nov 2018, 00:03 IST
"Woken" Matt Hardy

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar and Producer Matt Hardy will be participating at ISM Raceway’s Opening Weekend celebration Sunday, November 11th. Matt Hardy will be leading the field to the green flag in a Toyota Camry Official Pace Car.

In case you didn’t know…

Matt Hardy is a former multi-time Tag Team Champion, United States, ECW Champion, Cruiserweight, European and Hardcore Champion. He is also the 2018 winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Matt Hardy has been teasing retirement from professional wrestling due to nagging injuries. Matt is an avid racing fan, making his participation with ISM more special. Matt Hardy wrestled his last match (to date) on WWE television in a losing effort with Bray Wyatt, as they lost to The Revival on the July 30th, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW. Matt Hardy has been off WWE television since that time. He seemingly announced his retirement on Twitter on September 15th, 2018.

The heart of the matter

As reported by ESPN. Matt Hardy’s championship reigns, inspiration and competitive spirit making him the perfect candidate for Opening Weekend at ISM Raceway.

Matt Hardy commented on the experience: “Being part of Opening Weekend for the new ISM Raceway is such an exciting experience and

I’m honored to race around the track with some of the best in the sport to kick off the Cam-Am 500.”.

What’s next?

Matt Hardy has been teasing his retirement from pro wrestling. He did make a return to the WWE ring in Madrid, Spain on November 2nd during a locker room brawl inside the ring, although not officially in a full-blown wrestling capacity. Matt Hardy is now a producer/agent for WWE. Hardy will also be participating in the Royal Rumble weekend festivities beginning on Friday January 25th through January 27th, 2019 for several local community outreach programs, rallies and hospital visits.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Network WWE Little Known Facts
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
5 Greatest Moments For Matt Hardy
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals gruesome injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases return to the ring
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy gives update on his home after...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on Matt Hardy possibly...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy injured, team with Bray Wyatt...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy thanks fans for heartwarming...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy thanks Jeff Hardy after revealing...
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What WWE Should Do With Matt Hardy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us