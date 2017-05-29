WWE News: Matt Riddle talks about why he doesn't want to sign with WWE right now

Matt Riddle reveals why he wouldn't sign with WWE right now, not wanting to go through NXT, his relationship with fans, more.

Matt Riddle intends to sign with WWE, but not right now

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Ring Rust Radio, Matt Riddle spoke on a myriad of issues including why he doesn’t want to sign with WWE right now, not wanting to go through NXT, his relationship with fans, and much more.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Riddle is best known for his time as an MMA fighter. The 31-year old got fired from the UFC owing to repeatedly failing drug tests for marijuana. He last competed in MMA in 2014, following which he’d make his professional wrestling debut in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Fast-forward to now and Matt Riddle is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in pro-wrestling. Riddle revealed why he will not sign with WWE right now, stating:

“I just don't want to go to WWE this second---they have so much talent on their roster and so much going on. I am not saying things won't change, but right now I am working in the Indies and building my reputation; I get to work the style I want to work 100 percent and no one is telling me what to do. If I went to the WWE right now, it would be a big deal, but not as big of a deal as it could be.”

Besides, on not wanting to go through NXT, when he eventually signs with WWE, Riddle added:

“I would go straight in to the big show, no NXT. Nothing against NXT, but I have done UFC and a fair amount of the indies. I feel like the route I am going, and the credentials I will have when I have that meeting with the WWE, I think the better.”

Additionally, Riddle asserted that he does, in fact, love to spend time signing autographs and clicking photographs with them.

Furthermore, the former TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) 7 competitor also weighed in on the difficulties on transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling, emphasising that in MMA you’re trying to hurt and work against your opponent, while in pro-wrestling your aim is to work with your opponent and put on a show.

He pointed out the aforementioned aspect and the aspect of ‘selling’ even the lightest punch in pro-wrestling, as being a few technical difficulties in making the jump from MMA to professional wrestling.

What’s next?

Matt Riddle presently competes on the indie circuit and apparently plans to pursue a career in Japan, at NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) in particular, in hopes of building his resume over the next couple of years.

Author’s take

Matt Riddle is one of the most athletic performers in the sport today, and despite all he’s been through, what with his UFC firing and everything, he still remains as optimistic and jovial as ever.

I expect to see the talented youngster in the WWE in the next 3-4 years.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com