WWE News: Michael Hayes wants John Cena vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Michael Hayes wants to see John Cena vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Do you concur?

Michael Hayes wants to see Cena take on ‘The Big Dog’.

What’s the story?

WWE Hall-of-Famer Michael Hayes wants to see John Cena vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

On a recent edition of Table For 3, Hayes revealed his desire to see the two WWE juggernauts compete against one another on the Grandest stage of them all.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena and Roman Reigns are widely regarded as two of the most hated wrestlers in WWE today, despised in particular by the hardcore professional wrestling fans and several critics as well. This section of the feel that the WWE has been force-feeding them a double-dose of Cena and Reigns whilst hyping up the two WWE Superstars to the moon.

The heart of the matter

Hayes appeared in a recent edition of Table For 3 alongside Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette that saw the three professional wrestling industry veterans speak on a myriad of issues.

Michael Hayes, who presently serves in the WWE in a prominent backstage role- the head of road agents/producers, to be specific stated the similarities between John Cena and Roman Reigns. Here are a few excerpts from his statements regarding the same:

“It’s somewhat of the Cena dynamic and what I mean by that is, especially at live events, the kids like him, the girls like him. You hear that high-pitched positive vibe. Then, you hear the negative vibe from the men, the deeper voices.” “But eventually when he hits his finish and he wins, everybody pops. and we always thought we should’ve turned Cena, but this guy has gone longer than anybody. Think about that. Anybody with that much consistency, with that much longevity on top, and still works that hard and still loves this business.”

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who should replicate John Cena’s open challenge

What’s next?

John Cena took a break from in-ring competition in the WWE after WrestleMania 33. The 40-year old is expected to return to the WWE on the SmackDown brand this month.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns, who presently competes on the WWE’s Raw brand, is on the verge of a shot at Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship should he emerge victorious in the upcoming Fatal 5-Way number-1 contender matchup at Extreme Rules on June 4th.

Author’s take

John Cena and Roman Reigns compete on the SmackDown and Raw brands respectively as of now but that dynamic can change in an instant. After all, both brands belong to WWE and should the promotion’s higher-ups choose to book the two in a rivalry with one another, they can do it right away.

Nevertheless, the WWE seems to be hell-bent on booking Reigns in a program with Brock Lesnar that culminates at WrestleMania 34 next year. Additionally, just in case the WWE books Reigns vs Cena in the near future, the fans would boo them out of the arena, most likely. Regardless, I for one am a huge fan of both Superstars and would love to see them go one-on-one at WrestleMania. Reigns vs Cena truly is a dream matchup.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com