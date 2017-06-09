WWE News: Naomi comments on not being part of the Money in The Bank match

Naomi has mixed feelings about the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

by Prityush Haldar News 09 Jun 2017, 11:13 IST

Naomi will defend her title against Lana at Money in the Bank

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown LIVE Women's Champion Naomi recently appeared for an interview on CBS Local Sports with Chuck Carroll. She spoke about her career in the WWE, winning the SmackDown Live Women's Championship twice, and the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladders match.

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi's success story in the WWE has been inspirational. She started out as a Funkadactyl dancing alongside Brodus Clay and worked her way to the top. The going wasn't easy for her even after winning the Smackdown LIVE Women's Championship. She defeated Alexa Bliss to win the championship at Elimination Chamber but was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury.

Naomi’s crowning moment came at Wrestlemania 33 when she won the Women's Championship for the second time in front of her hometown crowd of Orlando.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the historic Money in the Bank match, Naomi said that she was proud of the SmackDown LIVE women's division and that she felt like she was missing out on the excitement of competing in a ladders match.

“I wish so bad that I could have been in this match, because it’s a match that I always knew that, if we ever had a ladder match, I knew that I would be in that match.”

Naomi pointed out that it was a bittersweet feeling because the winner of the match would be gunning for her championship. She concluded by saying that she was excited to be a part of history. She conveyed that some of the most athletic women in the WWE were a part of the Money in the Bank ladders match and that she was looking forward to facing the winner.

Also read: Ranking the most likely winners of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

What’s next?

Naomi is set to defend her championship against Lana at the Money in the Bank PPV. Lana worked her way to the main event picture by tripping Naomi near the ring apron and causing her team to lose the match. The historic PPV will air on June 18 live on the WWE Network from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Author's take

Depending on the success of the matchup, the women's Money in the Bank ladder match could become a staple of the WWE. If that happens, Naomi will indeed have her opportunity to compete in a ladder match at some point down the line. As for this year's event, the Women's champion will have to contend with grappling Lana who had some unflattering words for her on this week's episode SmackDown. Naomi must also deal with the ever present threat of the contract holder cashing in on her at an opportune moment.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com