WWE News: Neville reveals actual reason why he decided to leave WWE

Pac is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion

What's the story?

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville revealed why he decided to walk out of the WWE and the actual reason for his eventual departure from the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

In late 2017, it was initially reported that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the company during an episode of Monday Night Raw due to seemingly being unhappy with several creative decisions.

After missing several weeks on WWE TV, Neville's departure from the company was eventually confirmed on the 24th of August, 2018, as he was finally able to work for other promotions around the globe.

Neville made his return to the squared circle with his former promotion Dragon Gate, as he was revealed as the newest member of a villainous faction called R.E.D.

The heart of the matter

Having been overlooked for a long period of time on the main roster, Pac (or rather the man formerly known as Neville) eventually got his chance to shine on the WWE main roster, as in December of 2017, the former NXT Champion finally turned heel for the first time in his WWE career and joined the WWE Cruiserweight Division.

As part of the 205 Live roster, Pac had pretty much dominated the purple brand right off the bat, winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in early 2017 and after having held the Cruiserweight Championship for almost 8-9 months, the man once known as 'The King of The Cruiserweights' was finally dethroned by Enzo Amore, who used his heel antics to defeat Pac to win the Cruiserweight Title.

This eventually led to Pac's departure from the WWE, as fans started to wonder what had actually gone wrong. In a recent Instagram Q&A session, however, Pac revealed exactly why he opted to walk out of the WWE, despite being the focal point of the Cruiserweight Division for well almost a year.

Apparently, this is the exact reason why Pac decided to leave WWE

As seen, the exact reason why Pac decided to walk out of WWE is due to the fact that he lost the WWE Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore, who now is also another former WWE Cruiserweight star who recently released his own rap album.

What's next?

Since his departure from WWE, Pac has been absolutely killing it on the Independent Circuit as well as for Dragon Gate Wrestling as well. Pac, who is currently a huge part of the Dragon Gate roster, recently also competed under RevPro UK against Mile Bailey and will also face New Japan Pro Wrestling star and fellow British competitor, Zack Sabre Jr. in January of 2019.