WWE News: New NXT Superstar calls out UFC President

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
News
710   //    09 Sep 2018, 01:35 IST

Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle

What's the story?

Former EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle has recently signed with WWE's developmental territory, NXT. He appeared at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV as a member of the audience, which is usually how they introduce new signings to the NXT Universe.

Riddle is a former Mixed Martial Artist who was fired from UFC in early 2013.

In case you didn't know

Matt Riddle has a record of 7 wins, 3 losses and 2 no contests in UFC. He was on a 4 match winning streak when he got fired. He was fired after a 3rd failed drug test. He tested positive for Marijuana all 3 times and was let go by UFC President Dana White.

White's decision of firing Riddle was criticised as Riddle was one of the most promising MMA fighters in the world at that time. Riddle started training to become a pro wrestler, and has been doing pretty well for himself. He has won several championships working the North American Independent Circuit, before finally making it to WWE.

The heart of the matter

Riddle recently took a shot at Dana White on twitter in a scathing tweet against the UFC head honcho.

Sharing a video of an interview where Dana White calls out Riddle for having a bad attitude merged with his unofficial debut in NXT. In the first part of the video White trashes Riddle for his Marijuana use and says that he will never make it in the real world because of it.

The video then cuts to a shot of Riddle sitting in the crowd at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV which proved everything that Dana White said to be wrong.

What's next?

Dana White is quite an eccentric individual and we can expect an equally witty reply from him as well. We should keep our eyes fixed on twitter for that.

As for Riddle, his future with NXT and WWE looks really bright as he is a very charismatic performer, and is a fan favorite as well.

Do you think Riddle is right for calling out Dana White? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Dana White Matt Riddle MMA/UFC News Leisure Reading
