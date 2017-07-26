WWE News: New United States Champion crowned on SmackDown Live

AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.

The Phenomenal One has gold around his waist once again

On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and a returning Chris Jericho to win the United States Championship for the second time. He sent this tweet out following his victory.

The match was made at the start of the show when Owens came out to gloat about his victory over Styles at Battleground. 111This led to Jericho and Styles coming out and challenging Owens for a United States Championship match.

Commissioner Shane McMahon decided that both Jericho and Styles had legitimate claims for a rematch and booked a triple threat United States Championship match for the main event.

Towards the end of the match, Owens hit Jericho with a superkick and a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho kicked out. The Prizefighter then climbed to the top rope and hit a Frogsplash, but he was thwarted by Styles who stole the victory.

Following his defeat, Owens grabbed a microphone and aired his grievances about defending his title so soon after Battleground. He said that u

Owens then invoked his rematch clause and announced that he would challenge Styles for the United States Championship next week on SmackDown.

