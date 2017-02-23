WWE News: Nikki Bella encounters wardrobe malfunction in a video featuring John Cena, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

Nikki Bella had a dress slip-up and posted the video on her social media accounts.

Bella encounters wardrobe malfunction

What’s the story?

Nikki Bella had a wardrobe malfunction in a recent video posted on her official Facebook page in a video featuring herself, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella and the Bella twins’ adorable pets- Winston and Josie.

Wearing a sheer top with a plunging neckline, Bella bent forward, pampering her pets, when she had the little slip-up.

In case you didn’t know...

Nikki Bella is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion and three-time Slammy award winner, with two of her Slammys shared with her sister Brie Bella. Brie herself is a former Divas champ and three-time Slammy award winner.

Daniel Bryan has won multiple titles in the WWE and has been working as SmackDown’s on-screen (kayfabe) General Manager. John Cena is a 16-time WWE World champ who, love him or hate him, needs no introduction to pro-wrestling fans.

The heart of the matter

First of all, let’s give it up for Nikki Bella who genuinely seems to love her dogs. That said, her little wardrobe malfunction has driven the internet crazy within a few hours of the video being posted online.

At around the one-minute mark you can’t help but notice a...ahem...dress slip-up, so to speak. Not only that, her top’s plunging neckline threw caution to the wind more than a couple of times, particularly in the first minute of the video, which you can see above.

Nikki’s video also featured her sister Brie, brother-in-law Bryan, and boyfriend, John Cena. Nikki and Brie had an awkward conversation about ‘Tea-Bagging’ (no seriously! Actual ‘Tea-bagging’ not the millennial slang).

The video also showed Nikki, Brie and John checking out Daniel Bryan’s vegetable garden; where Bryan proudly displayed his 8-Inch carrot (no pun intended).

What’s next?

After everything that’s happened over the past couple of weeks in Nikki and Cena’s respective careers, WWE creative seems to be alluding to a Wrestlemania storyline involving the aforementioned power couple on one side and former-Cena rival Miz and his wife Maryse, on the other.

Considering the fact that Maryse attacked Nikki on WWE SmackDown’s most recent episode, I think it’s safe to say that ‘Fearless Nikki’, won’t back down against the French-Canadian WWE heel and her husband the Miz.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Bellas’ pets are truly adorable and if you don’t follow the Bella Twins’ goofy video posts online, you’re truly missing out on something. In today’s day and age, Nikki’s wardrobe malfunction is, frankly speaking, nothing to fret about.

And as far as Daniel Bryan and his ‘Carrot’ goes, as John Cena says in the video- ‘Pay no attention to the evident size of the carrot’. Again, no pun intended. Do you think Daniel ‘8-Inch Carrot’ Bryan Rules? Yes! Yes! Yes!

Stay tuned in for more happenings from the world of pro-wrestling and the WWE Universe.

