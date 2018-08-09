WWE News: Paul Heyman teases alliance with Roman Reigns, split with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 874 // 09 Aug 2018, 05:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman teases a possible alliance with Roman Reigns and split with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

The WWE has put forth a rather intriguing video on its official YouTube channel—one that features Paul Heyman teasing a split with his longtime ‘client’.

Apparently, speaking to WWE on-screen personality and interviewer Renee Young, Heyman teased a possible split with his client Brock Lesnar. Besides, Young and Heyman’s overall interaction has indeed sparked a debate in the professional wrestling community regarding a potential Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns alliance.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul Heyman served as the on-screen manager for “The Next Big Thing” Brock Lesnar during the latter’s first run in the WWE back in the early-to-mid-2000s.

Upon Lesnar’s return to the WWE in 2012, “The Beast Incarnate” commenced working a part-time schedule in the WWE—with Heyman subsequently serving as Lesnar’s “Advocate” once again.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that with the ongoing speculation which suggests that Brock Lesnar could possibly leave the WWE in light of his upcoming UFC Heavyweight title fight in 2019, the WWE booked Lesnar to attack Paul Heyman on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Heyman was recently interviewed by Renee Young—an interview which was pre-taped and aired on this week’s episode of RAW.

In what’s being touted as one of Heyman’s best on-screen performances till date, “The Advocate” opened up in the highly-emotional interview—explaining to Young that he’s shocked after being attacked by Lesnar.

Nevertheless, the WWE has now put forth a new video on its YouTube channel, titled—“Unaired final moment of Paul Heyman's Raw interview”.

It was in the aforementioned YouTube video that Heyman teased a split with Lesnar at SummerSlam. He stated—

“I’ve been with Brock Lesnar for 16 years. I have been through every up and down that he has accomplished, and that he has suffered. And I’ve never seen Brock Lesnar like this. I’ve never seen him more driven—I’ve never seen him so focused—And I know this is not a word we like to use around here; I have never seen him more violent.”

“Against this Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns doesn’t stand a chance.”

Additionally, after a fairly lengthy pause, Heyman stated—“Unless”—following which, he took off the microphone attached to him.

Young then probed; stating—

“Wait, you were gonna say something. Unless what? Paul. Unless what? Unless Roman Reigns does what?” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Nevertheless, Heyman chose to simply acknowledge Young, and walk away.

What’s next?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman teasing a split with Brock Lesnar and possibly joining Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments!