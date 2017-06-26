WWE News: Pete Dunne to defend UK Championship at Insane Championship Wrestling

The UK Championship will be defended in July, but not under a WWE branded event.

by Jeremy Bennett News 26 Jun 2017, 22:56 IST

The “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne has held the UK Championship since May 20th

What’s the story?

According to 411Mania.com, The "Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne will defend his United Kingdom Championship at Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) on July 29th. This will mark the first time the defence of the title will occur on British soil outside of the WWE brand.

In case you didn’t know...

Insane Championship Wrestling is based out of Glasgow, Scotland and the company was formed in 2006. Past ICW World Heavyweight Champions include Drew Galloway (McIntyre), Grado (Impact Wrestling), Big Damo (Killian Dain of SAnitY), and Trent Seven.

The heart of the matter

Mark Dallas, the owner of ICW, said the following on the opportunity to have the title defended at one of his shows:

By allowing ICW to host the first ever defence of the WWE UK Championship in the UK out with WWE is an incredible honour. The eyes of the WWE Universe will be firmly on Glasgow that night. The ICW fans are in for a treat come July 29, I for one can’t wait!

The opponent Dunne will face is still up in the air as there will be a #1 contender’s match taking place on July 9th between Wolfgang and BT Gunn. Wolfgang is a current member of the WWE UK roster, while BT Gunn is one of the most beloved fan-favorites on the ICW roster.

What’s next?

The match to determine who will face Dunne takes place a week from this Sunday. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further information regarding the July 29th show.

Author’s take

This type of inter-brand cross promotion was extremely rare in the past, but I am glad to see it occur today. I think it helps strengthen a new “brand” such as the UK division and gives it the room it needs to grow like NXT and 205 Live have done.

I fully expect BT Gunn to defeat Wolfgang to create an insane (no pun intended) atmosphere for the main event on July 29th.