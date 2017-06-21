WWE News: Ratings for RAW highest in nine weeks (19th June 2017)

Encouraging news for WWE's backstage officials as the ratings for RAW went up significantly this week.

The match between Joe and Reigns did the highest ratings

What’s the story?

The viewership numbers for WWE RAW saw a big jump this week as the Monday Night show recorded its’ highest ratings in nine weeks. RAW did a 1.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and averaged 3.123 million viewers, which is up by 24% and 23% from last week’s 0.86 and 2.542 million viewers.

In case you didn’t know...

This week’s edition of WWE RAW most notably featured a match between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns, which was interrupted by the return of Braun Strowman.

Further, the show also featured the split of Enzo and Cass, after the latter was revealed as the mystery attacker responsible for the attacks on Enzo and the self-orchestrated ones on himself.

The heart of the matter

The average viewership for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was 3,123,000 viewers over the course of three hours. The hourly breakdown for the show’s viewership was as follows:

8 PM: 3.075 million viewers

9 PM: 3.201 million viewers

10 PM: 3.029 million viewers

It appears that the second hour of RAW which featured the match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe ended up doing the best ratings. RAW’s average viewership of 3,123,000 viewers was also the highest in the past nine weeks. The viewership data for the previous eight weeks is as follows:

April 25, 2017: 3,007,000 viewers

May 1, 2017: 2,870,000 viewers

May 8, 2017: 2,696,000 viewers

May 15, 2017: 2,751,000 viewers

May 22, 2017: 2,615,000 viewers

May 29, 2017: 2,613,000 viewers

June 5, 2017: 2,994,000 viewers

June 12, 2017: 2,542,000 viewers

The ratings of the 12th June 2017 edition of Monday Night RAW suffered as the show was up against the NBA finals that week.

What’s next?

WWE RAW will next be taking place on 26th June and 3rd July 2017, before the RAW-exclusive Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View that will take place on 9th July.

The coming two weeks will probably be spent filling up the card for the upcoming Pay Per View with matches and will also continue the buildup for the matches that are already on the card. It will be interesting to see if the ratings continue to go up as Great Balls of Fire draws closer. If that happens, it will be a good sign for the success of the PPV.

Author’s take

It’s good to see the RAW ratings getting a significant boost. The show has certainly stepped up in terms of quality and since RAW is heading towards the Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View, the quality looks like it will only be going up from here.

The WWE Universe can expect the next couple of RAW episodes to be completely stacked in terms of matches, feuds and buildups.

