Our take on WWE officials being unhappy with Alexa bliss and Road Dogg's response

The Road-Dogg maintains that Bliss is loved by everyone backstage.

What’s the story?

WWE road agent, Brian James (The Road Dog) has criticised Sportskeeda for reporting a story about WWE officials being unhappy with the in-ring work of Alexa Bliss. The story was originally broken by myself via Sportskeeda and The Dirty Sheets Podcast.

In case you didn’t know...

This what we had to say in our story:

“Despite Alexa being fantastic on the mic and on Talking Smack, which everyone within the WWE acknowledges, officials are said to be unhappy with her in-ring work. Bliss is said to have very little chemistry with anyone on the roster, other than Becky Lynch. Bliss is paired up with Lynch whenever possible, however, officials are crediting Lynch for having passable matches with Bliss. Road-agents were said to be particularly unhappy when Bliss could not deliver a good match this week on SmackDown, despite being paired with veteran worker, Mickie James.”

You can read the rest of the story here.

The original Podcast can be heard by clicking the SoundCloud link, below.

The heart of the matter

Here is what James had to say on Twitter.

It’s clear that James has not heard the full Podcast or read the full story, we addressed James’ tweet and the critics on the Internet, by posting out a follow-up Podcast, which you can listen to via the SoundCloud link, below.

What’s next?

Bliss will defend her title at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd against every available woman on the SmackDown roster.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a prime example of the internet being too lazy to read the full story and rather just the headline. My Podcast colleagues and I are all huge fans of Alexa Bliss. We even acknowledged we did not recognise her bad matches as we like her so much. We also stated, within the same story, that the WWE were very high on her promo schools.

Having now watched back several of her matches today, I tend to agree with the WWE, her in-ring work does need to improve. The story clearly outlined that the WWE were of the opinion that her in-ring work needed to improve, it was not the opinion of either The Dirty Sheets or Sportskeeda.com.

The story came from a reliable source and in the last three months alone, we have been able to correctly break stories like, John Cena’s WrestleMania opponent, the future of the Money in the Bank, The WrestleMania Universal Title match and many others that you can find on our Dirty Sheets Podcast feed, or by looking at my Sportskeeda history.

If we were more wrong than accurate, then Sportskeeda.com would simply not allow me to deliver SK Exclusive stories that damage their credibility. I simply report the news I am given from very reliable sources from inside the business, a business I have been involved in personally and have friends in, unlike 95% of the so-called wrestling writers out there.

Let’s not forget, Road Dogg is a WWE employee. He is never going to go online and say that the rumour is true. Can you imagine him saying, “Yes, the reports are true. We do think Bliss has excellent mic skills, however, we think that her in-ring performance needs work. We would like to thank the news site who broke this story for revealing internal information.”

No, neither can we. It would be ridiculous. He commonly denies every internet news story, true or false. The fact he and Alexa Bliss have both commented on this means it definitely has merit and the WWE definitely don’t want it out there. Making it even more credible.

