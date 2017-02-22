WWE News: Roman Reigns' Brother says he should be a heel

Roman's brother thinks he should be a heel.

Roman’s brother is the...Super Hero In Training

What’s the story?

A correspondent for wrestlinginc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar, Rosey. During the course of the interview, when Rosey was asked if his brother, Roman Reigns, should turn heel the former WWE Superstar said he believed that he should.

In case you didn’t know...

Rosey was the ring name of Matt Anoa’i, who is the real-life brother of former WWE Champion, Roman Reigns. Rosey was initially a member of Three Minute Warning with Umaga, who was then known simply as Jamal.

Three Minute Warning was initially brought in as Eric Bischoff’s muscle and would attack whenever something didn’t happen to go the way the former Raw General Manager wanted it to.

After the split of Three Minute Warning, Rosey would go on to be the apprentice of The Hurricane, calling himself, “the Super Hero In Training.”

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Rosey gave his thoughts on several interesting questions that were posed to him. When asked if Reigns should turn heel he had this to say:

"Me personally, I'd love to see him be a heel, but that's just me."

Considering that this was an interview with Roman’s real life brother – someone who possibly knows him better than almost anyone else – it was especially interesting that he responded that he would personally love to see Reigns as a heel, but that was just his opinion

Rosey also said that he would love to face his brother in a match and also gave his thoughts on leaving the WWE.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns has a date with Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane on March 5th. It is also rumoured that he may be in line for a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rosey is absolutely correct. Roman Reigns should be a heel, and he should have been a heel long ago, given the crowd’s reaction towards him for the past few years.

It seems like WWE often forgets that being a heel for an extended period of time allows a performer room to grow and find their character’s voice so that when they turn face down the line, it’s that much more effective. Roman’s work as a heel in FCW and early NXT was very good, and we’d like to see him go back to that eventually.

WWE need to learn to use what the fans are giving them and not try so desperately to work against them. People want to boo Roman Reigns. Make it so that booing is the proper crowd reaction.

