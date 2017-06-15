WWE News: Roman Reigns fires back at detractors

Roman Reigns fires back at 'dumb ass marks'. The Big Dog issued a stern response to his detractors in the Internet Wrestling Community.

Roman Reigns has never been one to shy away from confrontation.

What’s the story?

Reigns took to Twitter to fire back at a few of his detractors online after they stated that he had been handed everything to him by the WWE, rather than having to earn it like other WWE Superstars.

And your sorry ass was positioned at the top thanks to family.



You were handed your position. You never earned it.



BELEEDAT — Jean Loss Fap (@servinfools) June 13, 2017

Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being "handed" it. #DumbAssMark https://t.co/1SlLhPdEjf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

How about the other guys that work their butt off and get away from their wife and kids for years too and still jobbing? — Androctonus (@FX7scorpion) June 13, 2017

Oh yea, I forgot they are "jobbing" for free! Clueless #DumbAssMark. BTW all our schedules and responsibilities aren't the same. #B2R https://t.co/tbx5BW7Yvl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, is a former professional Football player best known for his stint with the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL (Canadian Football League).

The 32-year-old then made the transition to the WWE, performing in the promotion’s developmental territories from 2010 and making his main-roster debut as part of The Shield in 2012.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns went on to gain global notoriety during his time alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in The Shield. He then earned the honour of winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well.

It’s intriguing to note that Reigns is related to several other top former and current professional wrestlers including Rosey, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga and The Usos.

Several critics of The Big Dog claim time-and-again that the WWE has shown favoritism toward Reigns because he comes from a highly respectable family of professional wrestlers. After being accused by fans who regularly attribute his success to nepotism in the industry, Reigns finally seems to be firing back at his critics, albeit on social media.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns presently performs on WWE’s Raw brand and is set to make a major announcement regarding his career, his plans for SummerSlam in particular, on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Author’s take

Roman Reigns is good, period. I’d like to request the professional wrestling community to look at the work this man has put in the ring day-in-and-day-out ever since he ascended to the top of the WWE food chain.

