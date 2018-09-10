WWE News: Roman Reigns challenges whole WWE locker room

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.45K // 10 Sep 2018, 05:01 IST

No one escapes the justice of the Shield

What's the story?

The Shield were left completely demolished at the hands of most of the Raw locker room last Monday night.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre led an onslaught against the Hounds of Justice that put them down, but Roman Reigns revealed on Twitter that they're not done yet.

In case you didn't know...

During their initial run, the Shield ran through pretty much everyone on the WWE roster. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose destroyed anyone who crossed their path, including top stars like CM Punk, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan.

Through their dominant run between 2012 and 2014, no one could defeat them. Roman Reigns decided to remind those who crossed him and his Shield-Brethren that they have started a war that they probably didn't want.

The heart of the matter

On Twitter, Roman Reigns addressed the men who jumped the Shield on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw.

We’ve taken on the whole locker room before. Can’t outdo these workhorses. #ProtectTheYard https://t.co/vpyBPjT3RI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 9, 2018

The Shield look to get revenge tomorrow night when they return to Raw for the Hell in a Cell go home show in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What's next?

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins aren't strangers to war in the WWE. The Shield spent their first few years in the company running through everyone on the roster, from the lowly jobbers to future Hall of Famers like Randy Orton, Big Show, Cena, and Bryan.

It's almost impossible to get the upper hand on the Hounds of Justice, who are known to circle their targets before pouncing--With Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre making fools of the group, you can only assume the Shield will show up on Raw to raise Hell.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell, and Dean Ambrose & Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will face the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Ziggler & McIntyre, in a tag team match. Who will get the momentum ahead of Hell in a Cell? Tune in tomorrow night to Monday Night Raw to find out!

Who do you want to see the Shield assault first?