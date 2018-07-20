WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Roman Reigns may not be a popular figure with the WWE Universe, thanks to WWE management pushing him down the throats of fans, but unlike his main rival, Brock Lesnar, he shows up show after show, delivering solid matches.

In an interview with NBC Sports Radio's Helen Yee at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards, Reigns spoke about Lesnar, and the Universal Champion's next UFC opponent Daniel Cormier, among many things.

On Lesnar's WWE appearances, here's what Reigns had to say: "We'd love to have him in WWE a lot more. We'd love for him to show up a lot more, but you know it's Brock Lesnar. He's The Beast, he's gonna do what he does. If he shows up I'm ready for him." (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

In case you didn't know...

Reigns has faced Lesnar twice this year - once at WrestleMania and once at the Greatest Royal Rumble, with Reigns losing both matches.

He may get another chance at the Universal title soon, if he beats Bobby Lashley on next week's RAW and becomes the No. 1 contender for the Universal title and potentially face off against Lesnar at SummerSlam (there are reports that we know who the winner of that match is going to be).

The heart of the matter

Reigns praised Lesnar for performing at both UFC and WWE and said that that is a good thing for the WWE, "I think it's good. Any time we can cross over and just create another buzz and that's kinda what Brock is doing."

The Big Dog also spoke glowingly about UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and said that he is a big fan of the UFC fighter. He also said that Cormier could one day wrestle in the WWE, owing to his love for pro wrestling.

"You know he has all the instincts. He's a natural fighter. I think he'd be able to learn very fast. It really just depends on where he is in his career physically and his health and his age. But he's a great talker, I think he'd be very comfortable on the mic. So I think if [WWE] is something he wanted to get into he'd have a lot of advantages. I think he'd have a lot of people helping him to kinda get on the fast track and get on the main roster with us."

What's next?

Reigns will face off against Bobby Lashley on next week's RAW, with the winner getting a chance to face Lesnar at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Lesnar is set to appear on RAW soon as well.

