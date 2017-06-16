WWE News: Roman Reigns declares that not everyone will be amused by his announcement on next week's RAW

What does the Big Dog have in mind for Summerslam?

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jun 2017, 13:16 IST

The Big Dog may be setting his sights on the big prize on the road to Summerslam

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns took to Twitter to announce that not many fans will enjoy what he has to say next week on RAW. The Big Dog mentioned that although some fans may not like his announcement, it would be too good to miss out on.

Not everyone is going to like what I say, but you don't want to miss it.

My Yard. My Rules.#Raw#BornToReignpic.twitter.com/r3T1h5Ofpq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns was not on RAW this past week in Lafayette, LA. The announcers said that Roman would be on RAW next week with a major announcement for his plans heading into Summerslam. The announcement was made official by the WWE on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

The announcement has bewildered the WWE Universe. Speculation surrounding the angle has been going on all week. Fans are at their wits’ end, pondering over what Roman Reigns has in mind heading into the biggest event of the summer.

He could go after the Universal Championship, but there are rumours that Reigns will have a rematch with Lesnar for the Universal title at Wrestlemania next year.

What’s next?

This announcement from Roman has added fuel to the fire. It is a known fact that Roman cannot boast of too many fans in the hardcore wrestling community. Perhaps this tweet is a backhanded compliment to those fans. Another possible, yet far-fetched perspective may be that Roman may be finally giving in to the dark side and turning heel.

The next episode of Monday Night RAW will be emanating from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. The show will be an important stepping stone heading into the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9.

Author's take

Reigns has been tinkering with the heel side of his personality of late. While the message is cryptic at best, it does not confirm a heel turn. However, Roman has been given the leverage to be himself in the ring, and that is what fans want to see out of the Big Dog.

