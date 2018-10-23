WWE News: Roman Reigns gives first statement following Leukemia diagnosis

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 23 Oct 2018, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A tearful Reigns vacates the WWE Universal Championship.

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has thanked the wrestling community on Twitter, after an outpour of support following his leukemia diagnosis.

In case you didn't know

Roman joined the main roster in 2012, debuting alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as the Shield.

After the group split, Reigns was rocketed to the main event scene against stars such as Brock Lesnar, including four consecutive WrestleMania main events, three of which for a World Championship.

At Summerslam 2018, Reigns dethroned Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship, ending the Beast's reign at 504 days.

This week on RAW, Reigns vacated the Universal championship, after announcing the leukemia he had been diagnosed with eleven years ago had returned.

The disease had gone into remission in 2008, but it's return means that Reigns will be unable to compete for the time being.

Following the announcement, there has been a ton of support and best-wishes online, from fans, to Superstars to former rivals of him.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet, the Big Dog thanked all those who have wished him well, and said how he cannot put into words how much it means.

Reigns also said the support has motivated him to get back in the ring, but wants to spend time with his family, fighting the disease before then.

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out...I can’t put into words what it means to me.



Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health.



Thank you - Joe/Roman — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 23, 2018

What's next?

With Roman relinquishing the title on RAW, the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel will now be a singles match for the vacant belt, between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second show in the ten-year deal between the WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.