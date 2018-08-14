WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals what's killing the product in his opinion

Reigns was very candid during a recent interview

What's the story?

Roman Reigns caught up with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News, very recently. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up and the quotes.

Reigns was extremely critical of the Universal Championship not being on every show, saying it was 'killing us'. He went on to mention why he wishes to win the Universal Championship from the current champion, The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is the longest reigning Universal Champion of the modern era. He won the title at WrestleMania 33 and has held it since.

Reigns has competed against him on three occasions in the past, and failed to pin the Beast Incarnate. He goes up against the Beast once more at SummerSlam, this year. The Universal Championship will be on the line, and Reigns elaborated upon why he must win it!

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns elaborated upon how the lack of a Universal Championship was killing the current product:

It's killing us. It's killing us. It makes for better storytelling. It would be a better product. It would be a better show. When you have the diamond that everybody's chasing, it gives everybody a GPS of where they are and where they're trying to be. Not only that, it's a driving force for live events.

He went on to speak about why he was gunning for this title:

I'm to the point where I've won a bunch of different championships and the only reason I want that championship is because I haven't won it and I want it on this roster. I want it at our shows. I want it in every town because it's going to make everybody better."

What's next?

Catch Roman Reigns take on Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam. Will Paul Heyman remain on Brock Lesnar's side? Are we in for a massive swerve?

