WWE News: Roman Reigns to announce SummerSlam plans on Raw next week

While this year’s SummerSlam doesn’t take place till August 20th, that hasn’t stop speculation regarding what some of the marquee matchups are going to be. While we’re all waiting to see how Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe turns out at Great Balls of Fire in Dallas next month, we also know that – like it or not, kids – Roman Reigns is going to have a prominent spot on the card, as well.

What those plans are, however, we won’t know until next week.

In case you didn’t know...

Before the Fatal 5-Way main event at Extreme Rules to determine the #1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship took place, those who hedged their bets on Reigns winning the spot could hardly be criticised.

WWE still considers Reigns a main event guy and, since any main event featuring Lesnar is basically a license for WWE to print money, pitting The Beast against The Big Dog would be a shrewd move. Instead, however, WWE went with Samoa Joe against Lesnar. So, where does that leave Reigns? Apparently, we’ll find out next week.

The heart of the matter

As it was announced during Raw’s latest broadcast, Reigns will tell the crowd both in Evansville, IN and on television around the world, what exactly he has plans for “the Biggest Event of the Summer” in New York City. No other information was given aside from that so, of course, speculation is running rampant.

What’s next?

Will Braun Strowman be fit for action by August? Will Roman challenge the winner of the Joe/Lesnar match? Will Roman be just about to make his announcement before he’s interrupted by a B-team heel and we’ll have to wait until the following week to find out? Possibly. You’ve seen WWE before, right? They do that sort of thing sometimes.

Author’s take

Pound away at your keyboard in rage about Roman like a Neanderthal all you want – he’s the guy as far as WWE management is concerned. Which is OK with me – I like the guy and since I’ve already resigned myself to the idea that he’s going to main event WrestleMania until my 2-year old daughter graduates college, I might as well enjoy myself.

However, outside of Roman challenging the winner of Joe/Lesnar, there’s no other potential outcome of his announcement next week that won’t be a surprise. If he challenges Strowman then, hey, that means Braun’s back! If he challenges anyone else on the Raw roster, it’s still unexpected territory.

If he challenges Michael Cole to a breakdancing contest, well, that would be dumb but at least it would be a surprise.

